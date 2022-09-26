DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast said that competition will be organised on the MyGov platform in which people could share certain things like what should be the name of the campaign that is being run on cheetahs and naming all these cheetahs could also be thought about.

"By the way, if the naming is done the traditional way, it will be very nice since anything related to our society and culture, tradition and heritage, draws us easily," he said.

Modi said people should also share how humans should behave with animals and noted that even in fundamental duties, emphasis has been laid on respect for animals.

"I appeal to all of you to participate in this competition. Who knows…you may be the first to get an opportunity to see a cheetah as a reward!" the prime minister said.

