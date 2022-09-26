DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 26 2022, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 06:42 ist

PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast said that competition will be organised on the MyGov platform in which people could share certain things like what should be the name of the campaign that is being run on cheetahs and naming all these cheetahs could also be thought about.

"By the way, if the naming is done the traditional way, it will be very nice since anything related to our society and culture, tradition and heritage, draws us easily," he said.

Modi said people should also share how humans should behave with animals and noted that even in fundamental duties, emphasis has been laid on respect for animals.

"I appeal to all of you to participate in this competition. Who knows…you may be the first to get an opportunity to see a cheetah as a reward!" the prime minister said.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
cheetah
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

Rihanna to return to stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna to return to stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Why you need to build a portfolio of mutual funds

Why you need to build a portfolio of mutual funds

'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star

'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

 