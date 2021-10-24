DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday suggested Congress should pick a person from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family as its next president instead of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress, currently led by its interim president Sonia Gandhi, had last week announced that the election of its new president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year.
