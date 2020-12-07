DH toon | New Parliament building: 'We definitely need bunkers to save ourselves from people like these farmers!'

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

As the Centre moves ahead with the Central Vista redevelopment plan, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building on December 10 at 1 pm, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said, on Saturday.

From Award Wapasi to regional parties' call for coming together in the name of federalism, the on-going protest over new farm laws could be a major political challenge for the BJP, especially at a time when it is betting big on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls and prepares for elections in three more states.

