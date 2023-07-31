DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 31 2023, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 06:17 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A parliamentary panel has recommended that top cultural institutions and academies must take prior undertakings from the recipient of the honour to ensure that the return of the award is not used as an instrument of political protest.

