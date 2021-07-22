DH Toon | 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 22 2021, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 06:12 ist

The Centre told the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and UTs during the second Covid-19 wave, triggering outrage from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the Centre's claim has kicked off a huge political row with the Opposition accusing the government of "rubbing salt into the wounds of those who have lost their loved ones" and asking people to "take the government to court".

