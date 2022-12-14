DH Toon | No plans to change status quo and discuss China

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 14 2022, 06:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 06:06 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India on Tuesday accused China of making an attempt to “unilaterally change the status quo” of the Line of Actual Control by intruding across the disputed boundary at the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in a fierce brawl in which soldiers from both sides were injured.

Read more

 

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India-China
China

