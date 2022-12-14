DH Toon | No plans to change status quo and discuss China

India on Tuesday accused China of making an attempt to “unilaterally change the status quo” of the Line of Actual Control by intruding across the disputed boundary at the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in a fierce brawl in which soldiers from both sides were injured.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China
Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time
Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'
Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L
Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much
'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'