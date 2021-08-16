DH Toon | Not a day goes by without remembering common man's horror

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued a notification declaring that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to salute those who sacrificed their lives during the country's partition, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement to this effect.

The prime minister has said that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

