DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 19 2023, 06:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 06:20 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh stated that people will teach a lesson to Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls for tarnishing the image of India in overseas by stating that Indian constitution is in danger and there is a need to save democracy.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Congress
Rahul Gandhi

