DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh stated that people will teach a lesson to Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls for tarnishing the image of India in overseas by stating that Indian constitution is in danger and there is a need to save democracy.
