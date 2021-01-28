DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2021, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 07:11 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farmers protests
tractor rally
Delhi
Farm Bills
farm laws
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 