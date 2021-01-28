Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared.
DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?
Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way
World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction
Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues
Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen
Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism