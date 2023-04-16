DH Toon: Now, leopards, tigers on ED's radar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a safari in Bandipur Tiger Reserve recently to mark the 50 years of Project Tiger.
Though the tiger eluded the group, they saw several elephants, Indian gaur, sambar deer, and birds.
