DH Toon | Odd-Even over Delhi pollution crisis

In a press conference on November 4, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann took the responsibility of the stubble buring cases in Punjab.
"It is not the fault of the farmers as we are the government at work in the state," said Kejriwal, adding that they have only six months in the state so far which is a very short time to bring about major changes.
