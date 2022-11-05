DH Toon | Odd-Even over Delhi pollution crisis

DH Toon | Odd-Even over Delhi pollution crisis

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 05 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 00:35 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In a press conference on November 4, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann took the responsibility of the stubble buring cases in Punjab. 

"It is not the fault of the farmers as we are the government at work in the state," said Kejriwal, adding that they have only six months in the state so far which is a very short time to bring about major changes. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Punjab
Air Pollution
Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Odd-Even over Delhi pollution crisis

DH Toon | Odd-Even over Delhi pollution crisis

Design furniture, decor from tyres

Design furniture, decor from tyres

Smells like team spirit

Smells like team spirit

Spent long time being secondary to men: Priyanka Chopra

Spent long time being secondary to men: Priyanka Chopra

10 issues to play important role in Gujarat polls

10 issues to play important role in Gujarat polls

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

 