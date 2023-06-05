DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jun 05 2023, 06:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 06:07 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Faced with mounting criticism on the Balasore train tragedy, with several Opposition leaders demanding the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BJP sought to counter these claims by looking at the number of railway accidents and casualties that took place when Opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar were railway ministers. 
BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to twitter to release figures from the tenures of the three Opposition leaders, and said that it was a “report card of those who asked for resignation.” The figures show that during Banerjee’s tenure, there were 839 derailments, 54 collisions and 1451 deaths, while during Kumar’s tenure the numbers were 1000, 79 and 1527, respectively. During Lalu’s tenure, there were 550 derailments, 51 collisions and 1159 deaths. 

