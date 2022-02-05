DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of the two Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Feb 05 2022, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 07:59 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress leader earlier used to behave like 'Yuvraj' and now thinks he is the 'King' of India.

Continuing the attack on the former Congress President for alleging that the BJP government had created two Indias, Rijiju took a dig at Gandhi's frequent foreign visits.

