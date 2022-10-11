DH Toon | Official language committee 'flogging'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Oct 11 2022
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 05:39 ist

Calling the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language’s recommendation that Hindi should replace English as medium of instruction in central government institutes “divisive in nature”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Monday, unequivocally told the Union government not to “force another language war” by imposing Hindi.

What's Brewing

