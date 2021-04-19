DH Toon | On symbolic participation, Kumbh and PM Modi

After many seers contracted Covid-19 in Kumbh Mela and the event threatened to turn into a superspreader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped in and suggested the need to minimise the gathering and keep the event now as "symbolic", an idea which was endorsed by Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara.
- Monday 19 Apr 2021
- updated: 7:13 am IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
DH Toon | On symbolic participation and Kumbh
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
- Apr 19 2021, 06:07 ist
- updated: Apr 19 2021, 07:13 ist