DH Toon | On the hate track

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 02 2023, 06:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 07:22 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an inquiry into alleged use of children in stone pelting and other illegal activities during the recent communal flare-up in Nuh district of Haryana. In light of several distressing social media posts, the NCPCR expressed its grave concern over the "involvement of minors" in stone pelting and other illegal activities during the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh.

Communal violence
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News
Indian Politics

