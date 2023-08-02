DH Toon | On the hate track

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an inquiry into alleged use of children in stone pelting and other illegal activities during the recent communal flare-up in Nuh district of Haryana. In light of several distressing social media posts, the NCPCR expressed its grave concern over the "involvement of minors" in stone pelting and other illegal activities during the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh.

