DH Toon | On what planet does Indian disapora live?

DH Toon | On what planet does the Indian disapora live?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 04 2022, 06:09 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 06:09 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

More than 1600 members of the Indian community in Germany comprising students, researchers and professionals participated in the event.

Modi said that before 2014, India was a “work in progress", but over the past eight years the country has been making rapid strides in every sector – ease of living, quality of life, ease of employment, quality of education, ease of doing business, quality of travel, quality of products.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Germany
Indian Diaspora
Narendra Modi
India News
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

DH Toon | On what planet does Indian disapora live?

DH Toon | On what planet does Indian disapora live?

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

 