DH Toon | On what planet does the Indian disapora live?

More than 1600 members of the Indian community in Germany comprising students, researchers and professionals participated in the event.
Modi said that before 2014, India was a “work in progress", but over the past eight years the country has been making rapid strides in every sector – ease of living, quality of life, ease of employment, quality of education, ease of doing business, quality of travel, quality of products.
