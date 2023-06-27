DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

For Modi’s supporters, journalists asking tough questions isn’t a normal phenomenon. One can hardly blame them, for this activity, a routine in any democracy, has vanished since their leader took over as Prime Minister in 2014. No wonder then, the sight of a journalist, especially a foreign one, asking Modi an uncomfortable question, makes them suspicious. Who was this woman who dared to question the Prime Minister on Muslim rights and freedom of speech in India?
