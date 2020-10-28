DH Toon | Onion prices: 'Right arm over wicket (Bihar)'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Oct 28 2020, 06:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 06:57 ist

Wholesale onion prices fell by up to Rs 10 per kg in key consuming markets such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai with an increase in the arrival of the perishable commodity after the government imposed stock limits on traders to check hoarding and price rise, government data showed.

