DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 26 2022, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 02:22 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Scaling up the fight, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday alleged that BJP offered a total of Rs 800 crore to 40 of its MLAs to switch sides after a show of strength accounting for all its 62 lawmakers amid speculation that around a dozen of them were untraceable.

