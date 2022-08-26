Scaling up the fight, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday alleged that BJP offered a total of Rs 800 crore to 40 of its MLAs to switch sides after a show of strength accounting for all its 62 lawmakers amid speculation that around a dozen of them were untraceable.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?
Long Covid in children less common than suggested
Chennai teen designs a robot with emotions
Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy
Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'