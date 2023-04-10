DH Toon | Optics of 'Project Tiger'

DH Toon | Optics of 'Project Tiger'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 10 2023, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 07:11 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India currently has 3,167 tigers, at a programme to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru on Sunday. 

"At a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, the tiger population in India has increased by 75 per cent in the past decade. 75 per cent of the world's tiger population is in India in tiger reserves spreads over 75,000 sq km. The country has many unique achievements in wildlife conservation because India is a country where protecting nature is a part of the culture," he said.

 

Read More...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
Project Tiger
Narendra Modi
tiger census

Related videos

What's Brewing

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 