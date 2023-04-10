DH Toon | Optics of 'Project Tiger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India currently has 3,167 tigers, at a programme to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru on Sunday.

"At a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, the tiger population in India has increased by 75 per cent in the past decade. 75 per cent of the world's tiger population is in India in tiger reserves spreads over 75,000 sq km. The country has many unique achievements in wildlife conservation because India is a country where protecting nature is a part of the culture," he said.

