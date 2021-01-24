DH Toon | Over 2L tractors to be part of R-Day rally

DH Toon | Over 2 lakh tractors to be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade', says farmer leaders

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 24 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 07:25 ist

Over two lakh tractors will be part of the January 26 'kisan parade' in the national capital and around 2,500 volunteers will be deployed to facilitate the movement of the vehicles, farmer unions opposing the Centre's new agri laws said on Saturday.

The number of volunteers can be increased, depending on the crowd, and a control room has been set up to look into the arrangements, they said.

