DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

DH Toon | That's how we win polls

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 14 2023, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 06:26 ist

PM Modi on Monday congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team behind The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

"Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," the prime minister said.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News
Indian Politics
Oscars
Indian economy

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 