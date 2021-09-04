DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 04 2021, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 05:16 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The BJP has said its government takes strict action against those who indulge in cow slaughter in Gujarat, while the opposition Congress accused the ruling party of using the animal revered by Hindus to get votes in elections, a verbal duel on Friday coming in the backdrop of a court ruling.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Cows
India
Indian Politics

