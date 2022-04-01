DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 01 2022, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 08:03 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A high school teacher and a higher primary school teacher were suspended for permitting a girl to appear for the SSLC examination wearing hijab on March 28 in Jewargi in the district.

