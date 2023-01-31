DH Toon | 'Pathaan' collects Rs 400 crore in 4 days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continued its record-breaking spree at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday. According to YRF, the high-octane spy thriller raised Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the domestic gross box office numbers to Rs 64 crore. Pathaan was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Joshimath: Can they return to the native?
Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK
Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme
Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra
An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals
Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube
Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December
A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy