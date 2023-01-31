DH Toon | 'Pathaan' collects Rs 400 crore in 4 days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continued its record-breaking spree at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday. According to YRF, the high-octane spy thriller raised Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the domestic gross box office numbers to Rs 64 crore. Pathaan was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.

