DH Toon | 'Pathaan' success: From boycott to publicity?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller Pathaan has become the "highest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi cinema with the earnings of Rs 542 crore in five days.

The actor on Monday said the overwhelming love that has come his way with the release of Pathaan has made him forget the last four years when he took a break from movies.

"I'm very proud to say I get scared sometimes. I feel sad sometimes. I lose confidence many times in a day and that's why you keep going because the weaker you are the stronger you can become," Shah Rukh said in the chat organised by Yash Raj Films.

The movie had landed in controversy before its release for the saffron bikini that Deepika's character wore in the song Besharam Rang. Calling the success of the film "a big moment" for him and his family and friends, the actor hoped that whenever there is a Pathaan 2" it will be bigger and better.

