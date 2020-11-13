DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice in Arnab Goswami's case

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Nov 13 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 07:47 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Maharashtra government over the 2018 abetment to suicide case against journalist Arnab Goswami and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

The Republic TV anchor walked out the Taloja jail in adjoining Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

