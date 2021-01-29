DH Toon | Petrol price: 'Care why this is deviating from its designated route?!'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Sajith Kumar
  • Jan 29 2021, 07:34 ist
Petrol price on Tuesday edged past Rs 86 a litre mark in the national capital and diesel soared above Rs 76 after rates witnessed maximum increase in the last one year.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on Tuesday, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

