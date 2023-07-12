DH Toon | Playing catch-up with economy

India’s economic future will be better served by promoting a bottom-up approach to economic development and changing the local institutions and technologies from below, facilitated by the central government and outside experts. Concerns have been raised that India is now too big to be governed from the top. The benefits of a top-down approach to economic growth, for a country with the largest population in the world, have resulted in rising inequality across different population groups, and geographic areas.
Speak Out: July 12, 2023
