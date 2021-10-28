DH Toon | Plumb! Centre loses wicket in Pegasus row

DH Toon | Plumb! Centre loses wicket in Pegasus row

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2021, 04:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 04:45 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said indiscriminate spying on individuals cannot be allowed in a democratic country, governed by the rule of law, except with sufficient statutory safeguards, as such surveillance, either by the state or by any external agency, directly infringed upon the right to privacy.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Pegasus
Indian Politics
BJP
Narendra Modi
Privacy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

There's still time to fix climate — about 11 years

There's still time to fix climate — about 11 years

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

 