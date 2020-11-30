DH Toon | PM hails farm laws as thousands of farmers continue protest

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 30 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 07:33 ist

As farmers protested against the farm laws in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought to allay their apprehensions insisting that the reforms have opened new opportunities for farmers, who have already started benefiting from the initiatives.

“These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities for them,” the prime minister said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio talk and listed out instances where farmers have benefited from the new laws.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reiterating that the new agri laws are beneficial for farmers, the Congress on Sunday said the insistence in support of the legislations shows that the government is "drunk with power" and is rigid even in reconsidering the laws.

"For the prime minister to say that these three laws are absolutely right when lakhs and lakhs of farmers are sitting around Delhi agitating, demanding their withdrawal, shows that the Modi government is drunk with power and Prime Minister Modi does not care about the welfare of the farmers and farm labourers of India," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

