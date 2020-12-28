DH Toon | PM Modi addresses last Mann Ki Baat of 2020

DH Toon | PM Modi addresses last Mann Ki Baat of 2020

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Dec 28 2020, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 07:16 ist

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that people have supported 'vocal for local' campaign and asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country.

A newly-wed couple’s efforts to clean the Someshwar beach in Udupi district by postponing their honeymoon has won the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The efforts of Anudeep and Minusha, who prioritised cleaning the littered beach over their honeymoon, figured in the prime minister’s monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

