DH Toon: PM Modi and his addresses to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an economic relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore — about 10% of India’s GDP — that will cover the land, labour, industry, entrepreneurs, farmers and migrant workers to fight the impact of COVID-19 in a better way and make the lockdown-battered economy self-reliant.

“It is for migrants and farmers who work for the nation day and night, no matter the circumstances,” the Prime Minister said emphasising on migrant workers, several of whom lost their lives while trying to reach their native places during the lockdown.

Read more here.