DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jun 24 2023, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 07:15 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

No doubt, Modi’s India is irresistible to many US leaders as the world’s biggest arms buyer, an enticing market for US capital and goods, and the ancestral country of an affluent, politically consequential and largely Democrat-voting diaspora. But India is also a country, where, as writers including Salman Rushdie, Kiran Desai and Jhumpa Lahiri pointed out in a signed statement last year, “hate speech is expressed and disseminated loudly; where Muslims are discriminated against and lynched, their homes and mosques bulldozed, their livelihoods destroyed; where Christians are beaten and churches attacked; where political prisoners are held in jail without trial.”

