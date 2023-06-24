No doubt, Modi’s India is irresistible to many US leaders as the world’s biggest arms buyer, an enticing market for US capital and goods, and the ancestral country of an affluent, politically consequential and largely Democrat-voting diaspora. But India is also a country, where, as writers including Salman Rushdie, Kiran Desai and Jhumpa Lahiri pointed out in a signed statement last year, “hate speech is expressed and disseminated loudly; where Muslims are discriminated against and lynched, their homes and mosques bulldozed, their livelihoods destroyed; where Christians are beaten and churches attacked; where political prisoners are held in jail without trial.”
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's
Suburban rail: Is it finally on track?
Ethical issues
Six months without a smartphone and counting
Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner
'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet
In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities
Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub
Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour