DH Toon | PM Narendra Modi's 'thali bajao' idea goes out of stock

Ruling out lockdown as a solution to the resurgent second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while all efforts to save life are being taken, the attempt is also to ensure a minimum adverse impact on livelihood and economy.
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat
This couple married four times to maximise their leave
Climate change altering migration of whales?
Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels
Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies
In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana