DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 14 2021, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 08:24 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The stage was set for the inauguration of the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving here.

Modi also took part in a 'cruise baithak' and enjoyed watching fireworks and festivities to be hosted at ghats of the ancient city. He also took holy dip in River Ganga at Varanasi. 

Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
DH Cartoon
DH Toon

