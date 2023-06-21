DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 21 2023, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 06:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Modi, who will be in the US till June 24 before leaving for Egypt, will attend the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on June 21 which will see participation from over 150 countries.

India News
Narendra Modi
International Yoga Day
Yoga
Toon
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

