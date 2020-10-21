DH Toon | PM's address to nation: 'Heard immunity is different!'

On the eve of the Durga Puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid crowded places as the coronavirus is still very much around and negligence can bring about disaster for families.
DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'
To watch: NASA’s OSIRIS-REX Mission to Bennu Asteroid
Jaya Javeri’s painting exhibition goes online
Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out
Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years
Gripped by virus fears, smokers quit
Madame Corona