DH Toon | PM's new vaccine policy 6 months too late?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2021, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 07:46 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Monday that his government would provide Covid-19 vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 years was welcomed by the chief ministers of various states and the BJP.

The opposition parties, however, claimed that the Centre withdrew the "faulty" vaccine policy to save its face before the Supreme Court. Leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for coming out with the new policy too late.

