DH Toon | PM's visit to US

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 19 2023, 06:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 06:03 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he has time to go to the United States but not Manipur.

Narendra Modi
United States
US news
Manipur
India News
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Toon

