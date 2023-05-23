DH Toon | President Murmu gets no invite for new Parliament inauguration

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government for not involving President Droupadi Murmu in the inaugural function of the new Parliament building, claiming that the Modi government made presidents from Dalit and tribal communities only for electoral gains.
