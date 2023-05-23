DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

DH Toon | President Murmu gets no invite for new Parliament inauguration

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 23 2023, 03:43 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 03:43 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government for not involving President Droupadi Murmu in the inaugural function of the new Parliament building, claiming that the Modi government made presidents from Dalit and tribal communities only for electoral gains.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Mallikarjun Kharge
Droupadi Murmu
Parliament
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Seasoned CSK face upstarts Titans

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Seasoned CSK face upstarts Titans

Bengaluru residents face clean-up challenges

Bengaluru residents face clean-up challenges

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

 