DH Toon | Prices zoom ahead as common man catches up

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 05 2022, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 05:10 ist

The ‘red shoots’ of stagflation are becoming visible in the Indian economy. The term stagflation is a combination of stagnation plus inflation and was first used by the British politician Ian Macleod in 1965 when he said in a speech: “We now have the worst of both worlds—not just inflation on the one side or stagnation on the other, but both of them together. We have a sort of ‘stagflation’ situation.”

