DH Toon | Priorities

DH Toon | Priorities

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 18 2022, 03:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 03:02 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan, demanding immediate rectification.

While frowning upon the colour of Padukone’s attire, the RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song Besharam Rang, saying Hindu society will never accept such a film.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G20
Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone
bollywood
Indian Cinema
Vishva Hindu Parishad
VHP
India News
Indian Politics
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Priorities

DH Toon | Priorities

What do we do with all those naughty Sanskrit writers!

What do we do with all those naughty Sanskrit writers!

For planet Earth, this might be the start of a new age

For planet Earth, this might be the start of a new age

What's wrong with the weather? But it's warming up!...

What's wrong with the weather? But it's warming up!...

Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping Covid

Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping Covid

After Mehrauli murder, bachelor tenants turned away

After Mehrauli murder, bachelor tenants turned away

The story of Darjeeling tea

The story of Darjeeling tea

 