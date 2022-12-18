DH Toon | Priorities

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan, demanding immediate rectification.
While frowning upon the colour of Padukone’s attire, the RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song Besharam Rang, saying Hindu society will never accept such a film.
