DH Toon | Promises in the air?

While the BJP leaders played the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat across the country, with union ministers Rajnath Singh & Pralhad Patel listening to the address with party office bearers and karyakartas at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress slammed the programme for not addressing major issues of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing Maun Ki Baat (silent) on crucial issues like China, Adani Group, increasing inequalities, price rise among others though the 100th episode of his radio broadcast Mann ki Baat is being celebrated with 'great fanfare', Congress said on Sunday.

Congress tweeted from its official handle, Mann Ki Baat - 40%', in an allusion to its '40% Commission government' campaign in Karnataka, and 'Jann Ki Baat -- 0%" and cited unemployment, price rise, China, Adani, women security, promise of Rs 15 lakh and two crore jobs per year.

