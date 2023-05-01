DH Toon | Promises in the air?

DH Toon | Promises in the air?

Sathish Kumar
Sathish Kumar,
  • May 01 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 06:36 ist
Credit: Sathish Kumar

While the BJP leaders played the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat across the country, with union ministers Rajnath Singh & Pralhad Patel listening to the address with party office bearers and karyakartas at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress slammed the programme for not addressing major issues of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing Maun Ki Baat (silent) on crucial issues like China, Adani Group, increasing inequalities, price rise among others though the 100th episode of his radio broadcast Mann ki Baat is being celebrated with 'great fanfare', Congress said on Sunday. 

Congress tweeted from its official handle, Mann Ki Baat - 40%', in an allusion to its '40% Commission government' campaign in Karnataka, and 'Jann Ki Baat -- 0%" and cited unemployment, price rise, China, Adani, women security, promise of Rs 15 lakh and two crore jobs per year.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News
Mann ki Baat
BJP
Congress

