DH Toon | 'Proof of assault required'

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a dig over the Delhi Police reportedly asking two women wrestlers to provide photos, audio and video evidence for their sexual harassment allegations against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying now victims should be ready to click on camera and have someone to record the assault they face.
