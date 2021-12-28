DH Toon | Tejasvi wants us to focus on 'Hindu revival'

DH Toon | Psst! Tejasvi wants us to focus on 'Hindu revival'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 28 2021, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 07:54 ist

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya set social media abuzz as he asked Hindus to “dream big” and "reconvert" Pakistanis to Hinduism. 

The BJP leader also said that temples and mutts should set a target of converting people of other faiths back to Hinduism.

Speaking at the “Vishwarpanam” event at Krishna Mutt in Udupi, on Saturday, Surya said, “We should start dreaming big. We should start audaciously dreaming of the impossible and achieve it.”

Tejasvi Surya
BJP
Hindutva
Indian Politics
DH Toon

