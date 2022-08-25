DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP promised him Chief Minister’s post and offered to close cases if he left his party, AAP on Wednesday brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the line of fire. Accusing him of trying to topple the Delhi government "by hook or by crook”, AAP claimed that the BJP approached its four MLAs offering Rs 20 crore to switch sides or face "false cases, CBI and ED".
