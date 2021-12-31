DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Dec 31 2021, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 06:32 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief visit abroad, a day after the party celebrated its 137th foundation day.

Gandhi is learnt to be on a short visit to Italy.

"Rahul Gandhi is on a brief personal visit. BJP and its friends in the media should not spread unnecessary rumours," AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

 

