DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief visit abroad, a day after the party celebrated its 137th foundation day.
Gandhi is learnt to be on a short visit to Italy.
"Rahul Gandhi is on a brief personal visit. BJP and its friends in the media should not spread unnecessary rumours," AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
