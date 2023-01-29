DH Toon | Rahul's soft landing with Yatra before polls

DH Toon | Rahul makes soft landing with Bharat Jodo Yatra before elections

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Jan 29 2023, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 06:55 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Rahul Gandhi’s Burberry T-shirt and his scraggly beard, V D Savarkar and north India’s chilling winters, the Kathua rape and Covid… As the curtains fall, the Bharat Jodo Yatra replays in a patchwork of issues personal and the overtly political with controversies aplenty to ensure the spotlight seldom wavered.

DH Toon
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
India Politics

